LittleBigPlanet Getting Marvel Heroes, Iron Man and others revealed

LittleBigPlanet has had a ton of awesome character skins for download, including Solid Snake, Captain Jack Sparrow, Sephiroth and Ghostbusters amongMANY others. But this upcoming set, which launches July 7, is easily my favorite pack released to date, as the Marvel Universe joins the incredibly deep collection of DLC for LBP.

Developer Media Molecule announced this weekend that the heroes and villains of the Marvel U will be added to their title in four separate packs. Though you could only see the silhouettes in the teaser image, the dev revealed the whole list. Here's who you can expect:

Captain America

Daredevil

Doctor Octopus

Elektra

Ghost Rider

Green Goblin

Hulk

Invisible Woman

Iron Man

The Human Torch

Magneto

Mystique

The Punisher

Roque

Spider-Man

Storm

The Thing

Thor

Venom

Wolverine

But how they all look won't be a mystery for long, as Marvel began slowly revealing the line-up on their site yesterday. They started with my favorite non-Spider-Man Marvel character, The Thing, and the ever-lovin', orange rock man is looking adorable, though my inner fanboy is bothered that his eyes are black instead of blue. Today they revealed everyone’s favorite metalicbillionaire, the recovering alcoholic Iron Man, and the first villain was shown, the sometimes-leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Mystique .

On top of that, a Marvel Level Kit is coming too, which includes tons of Marvel themed items, music, and stickers. Keep your eye onMarvel.com for the rest of the reveals over the next week and get ready to download them on July 7.

June 30, 2010