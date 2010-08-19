Let Me In photos revealed

Let Me In , the re-adaptation/remake of Let the Right One In , has released new photos via viral website HelpMe.net.



Instantly reminiscent of original Swedish version, fans of the book and the film might be encouraged by their faith to the material.

Of course, most of you will be debating the point behind the rehash in the first place.



Check them out below...

Hopefully this will calm grumbles about a Hollywood hatchet job of a perfectly good foreign language film.

Richard Jenkins gets the thumbs up from us for being suitably creepy as Abby's 'guardian'. Let's hope the rest of the film is as good as that bit of casting.

Let Me In is released on 29th October in the UK.

What do you think of these new stills? Let us know below...