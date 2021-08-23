Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a new look at Gamescom 2021

Lego Star Wars: A Skywalker Saga developer Warner Bros. will premiere a new look at the game during Gamescom Opening Night Live this week.

As announced by Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley on Twitter , Warner Bros. will showcase a new look at the previously delayed Lego Star Wars game sometime during the Gamescom pre-show on August 25 between 11AM PT/ 2PM ET/ 7PM BST.

Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST.Tune in at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/NLxX6vaFvbAugust 20, 2021

This is especially exciting as we haven’t heard much about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker saga since August 2020 where we got a gameplay reveal trailer . This is possibly due to the game being delayed in April 2021 to a new currently unspecified date, which could be revealed during Gamescom 2021.

If a new Lego Star Wars game is news to you, here’s what you need to know. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker saga is the sixth installment in the Lego Star Wars series and is being developed by TT Games. The latest game will incorporate elements from all nine mainline Star Wars films from A New Hope through to The Rise of Skywalker and is expected to contain all the Lego fun found in all the previous titles.

The game will also contain a lot of extra elements, for example, it has been confirmed that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you play as 300 characters including Babu Frik . Not only this but it was also confirmed that players will be able to play the games in any order they want to. So whether you prefer to experience Star Wars in release order, chronological order, or a completely random order, this game will have you covered.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will hopefully get a new release date soon however we do know that it will launch on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.