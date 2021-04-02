Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker delayed, new release date coming "as soon as possible"

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been delayed and does not yet have an updated release date.

Developer TT Games announced the delay on Twitter. "All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever Lego game – but we're going to need more time to do it," the statement reads. "We won't be able to make our intended spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible."

All 2021 video game release dates are, as ever, placeholders at best. Any number of things can cause delays even in ideal circumstances, and with the world and industry as unstable as they are, the odds of delays have never been higher. This Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delay could push the game back a few weeks or a few months – we'll just have to wait and see for now.

The Lego Skywalker Saga was originally scheduled for October 2020 according to a leaked trailer , but a hastily pulled Lego store post later pegged it for 2021 . Spring 2021 is a fairly new release target for the game, so in a way, it's no great surprise to see it slip further into the year.

The good news is that, from what we've seen thus far, the Lego Skywalker Saga will be worth the wait. As our friends at OPM reported earlier this year , the massive adventure game lets players explore all nine Star Wars films in any order, with roughly 300 playable characters between them. That includes Babu Frik, and playable Babu Frik is a back-of-the-box blurb if I've ever seen one.