Lego Jurassic World Minikit and Amber Fossil Brick locations guide

If you want to find where all the Lego Jurassic World Minikits are, we have them here. Along with the Amber Fossil Brick you can also dig up. There's a lot of these minikits in Lego Jurassic World and getting them all is as much a logistics job as it is searching them out. If you want to tick them all off as painlessly as possible in Lego Jurassic World we can help.

There are 10 Lego Jurassic World Minikits to find in each level and if you can collect them all you'll unlock something in the game hub. Some Minikits are found in Story Mode, so you'll need to unlock characters to go back and replay levels if you want them all.

Then there are the new Amber Fossil Bricks, making their first appearance this time around. Each one unlocks a dinosaur for Freeplay mode so obviously you want them all. There's one to be found in each level and we've got all their locations here for you as well.

Prologue - Raptor Transfer

There first area in the prologue contains four minikits. You can pop back in Free Play once you've unlocked the characters with the required skill set to reach the fourth one, or you can hop over to the list of character unlock codes to find who you need if you can't be bothered to wait that long.

Minikit #1

Climb the ladder to the upper area and switch to Jophery.

There are three spotlights you need to jump start to get a minikit. The first one is to the right of the cage near the edge of the platform.

The second is also to the right of the cage in the back corner.

The third one can be found at the very back of this area in the left corner. Once you juice up the last spotlight, you'll be awarded a minikit for your trouble.

Minikit #2

Switch to Muldoon and take out the four red lights around the enclosure to pick up a second minikit. The first two are at the back of the area near the tower.

Head towards the control panel to find the last two.

Minikit #3

Using Muldoon's rifle again, target the large spotlight to the upper right of the cage.

Shoot it twice to dislodge a minikit.

Minikit #4 - Free Play Mode

Choose a character with the crowbar ability and crank open the gate on the left of the enclosure.

Switch to Ellie and dive right into the pile of dino poop.

Swimming around in there will reward you with the last minikit in this area.

Jump to Section: