Lego Jurassic World Photograph locations guide

Lego Jurassic World Photograph locations allow you to capture some of the iconic scenes spotted in the park, once you've found the necessary parts to assemble the tripod for your camera. Honestly, if you found yourself surrounded by dinosaurs then why wouldn't you grab a few snaps for posterity! If you're looking to complete your album as well as earn some gold bricks for your efforts, then here's where to find all 20 Photograph locations in Lego Jurassic World across the various islands.

Photograph locations in Jurassic Park

There are seven photograph locations in Jurassic Park.

Isla Nublar Helipad

Photograph Location #1

Break up the brown rock lying in the puddle.

Build your tripod from the pieces.

Brachiosaurus Plains

Photograph Location #2

Destroy the plants by the side of the road.

Interact with the spot underneath.

Track the fruit you'll dig up.

The tripod is at the end of the trail.

Visitor Centre

Photograph Location #3

Hop across to the island in the middle of the lake and smash the boxes on the jetty to find a tracking item.

Follow the trail to the tripod parts.

Jurassic Park Gate

Photograph Location #4

Cut through the mound of vines near the Visitor Centre.

Build a tripod from the resultant pieces.

Tyrannosaurus Enclosure

Photograph Location #5

There's a dig pile in the middle of this area.

The photo spot is underneath.

East Dock Route

Photograph Location #6

No need to look too hard for this one. It's just sitting at the bottom of the waterfall.

Gallimimus Territory

Photograph Location #7

Head to the clearing off the road until you reach the fence with the Dilophosaurus block.

Start hacking up acidic phlegm to find the tripod pieces.

Photograph locations in Lost World: Jurassic Park

There's only one photo spot on the whole of the island.

Mobile Lab Site

Photograph Location #1

Head towards the Hunting Plains and stop at the ridge. Smash the foliage to the left to find parts for the tripod.

Photograph locations in Jurassic Park 3

It's just the one photo spot on this island.

Isla Sorna Aviary

Photograph Location #1

Head to the aviary. The photo spot is in the main building.

