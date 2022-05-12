Lego is launching an epic Optimus Prime Transformers set that's straight out of the 80s

Lego has announced its next set, and it's one that's sure to please Transformers fans.

Rumours of Transformers and Lego coming together have been circulating for some time, but now we've got confirmation from Lego that it's actually happening. Yesterday, Lego tweeted "Begin the epic build" with a short video that said, "It's Lego Optimus Prime Time!" Nothing else was said about the set in the brief teaser except that the Autobot leader would be available in tiny brick form sometime next month.

Begin the epic build. #LEGO #Transformers #OptimusPrime

Now, with hype suitably high, Lego has officially revealed that it's teamed up with Hasbro to release Lego Transformers Optimus Prime on June 1. Priced at £149.99 / $169,99 / €169.99, the new set is based on the generation one version of Optimus Prime rather than the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO)

Containing 1,508 pieces, the kit can cleverly convert between two different models - robot and truck - without the need to rebuild. The Transformer hero stands at over 35cm in robot mode and 15cm high when in truck form. Also included in the set are the ion blaster, Energon axe, an Energon Cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership, as well as a fancy plaque to display next to the iconic character.

A lot of famous faces have been given the Lego treatment, including Horizon's Aloy. The recently released Horizon Forbidden West Lego set transforms Aloy and a Tallneck into blocky creations.

