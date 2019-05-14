Kingdom Hearts 3 white crabs - How to find them, fully power up the Leviathan and earn that Dreadnought award

If you're trying to unlock the Kingdom Hearts 3 Dreadnought trophy or achievement, then you'll need to power up the Leviathan fully in The Caribbean, and this requires finding 1,700 Kingdom Hearts 3 white crabs. If you think that sounds like a huge task then you'd be correct, especially as The Caribbean is such are large location in Kingdom Hearts 3, and the white crabs are pretty elusive little critters. To help you work towards that epic total, we've got some tips for unlocking the Kingdom Hearts 3 Dreadnought award, plus advice on the easiest ways to find white crabs in the game.

Smash EVERY crate and barrel

With some wooden crates and barrels, you’ll know if there are Kingdom Hearts 3 white crabs inside because it will be shaking, or even more obviously - the crabs will be carrying it as they walk around. These are great white crab sources, but you want to make sure you’re smashing all of the seemingly normal ones too. White crabs can be hidden inside and even if they’re not, you’ll either get an item or munny.

Visit every single island

Looking at the charts will show you all of the small islands dotted around the waters, and you want to ensure you visit every single one. Even if it’s unnamed; head on over there, jump out and swim around because there can often be some hidden nooks and crannies containing crates, barrels, or simply crabs lying on the ocean floor.

Remember to check underwater

While the walking barrels and shaking crates will only appear on land, a lot of the containers half-lodged in the ocean floor will also contain Kingdom Hearts 3 white crabs - not to mention the individual crabs you’ll be able to spot from a mile away. Dive underwater and make sure you’re looking absolutely everywhere.

Heartless ships can often drop white crabs

As you sail around, you’ll often find yourself under siege by Heartless ships that appear in a cloud of smoke. We’ve got some advice for taking them out in our Kingdom Hearts 3 True Captain award guide, and you’re going to want to follow it because for each one you eliminate, you’ll earn a couple of white crabs.

Barrels and crates with white crabs can respawn

If you’ve visited every island and cleared out Port Royal of all the white crabs you can find, but you still don’t have enough then don’t fret. They often respawn, so simply retread some of the ground you’ve already explored and you should be able to find more than enough.

