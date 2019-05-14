How to find all the Kingdom Hearts 3 Constellations

As with previous games in the series, you're going to be spending plenty of time sailing between areas in your gummi ship, but to make this process more interesting we have the addition of Kingdom Hearts 3 constellations so there's now more see as you explore the space open world. As you pootle around Kingdom Hearts 3 in your gummi ship and cross the vast expanse of space, you'll probably want to discover the locations of all the constellations and become a true Stargazer, so we're here to help with our complete guide on where to find all of the Kingdom Hearts 3 constellations.

Bomb Constellation

Directly to the right of Olympus Coliseum, this constellation is very easy to spot. Try not to trigger the animation that asks if you want to enter the world. Perhaps double back a bit and go around. Regardless, head to the right of the world and you should see the spheres floating with ease.

Moogle Constellation

You can pick this one up to the right of the Toy Box world when you’re facing it, though it isn’t as close as the Olympus Coliseum constellation. It’s quite a way away to the right, but just trust us and follow the curve of the map, and you can’t miss it.

Cactuar Constellation

Embark at the Kingdom of Corona, turn around and look towards it and then check the spears of rock to your right. You should see one of the green spheres that constitute a constellation hidden in the asteroid field, so head over to it and photograph it. This Kingdom Hearts 3 constellation is quite well hidden but once you pick it out it's an easy snap.

Imp Constellation

Go to Waypoint MST-01 in the Misty Stream galaxy zone and make a hard right as soon as you spawn. You should be taken through a canyon corridor before arriving in a more open zone. To the bottom left of the massive rock that is now right in front of you, you should see the Kingdom Hearts 3 constellation.

Tonberry Constellation

The easy way to find this one is to head right from the Imp Constellation and follow the world boundary. In the sky up above you, you should see the next constellation floating in between two rocks. It looks a bit like a lowercase e. Boost towards it and snap that Tonberry!

Endymion Constellation

Embark at The Caribbean world and turn around to face the skull of Jack Sparrow. Look to the right and then follow the world boundary and the Endymion should be very easy to spot.

Ultros Constellation

In the Eclipse Galaxy, spawn at the Keyblade Graveyard and simply look up above you when the game gives you control. There will be a constellation there depicting Ultros. It can be quite finicky to snap but just fly far enough away and come back to it if necessary.

Bismarck Constellation

Now, turn tail from the Omega Constellation and head back to Waypoint ECL-03. On your way back look up and to your left. Way up in the sky you should see the final constellation behind one of those blue nebula booster tracks amidst more asteroids. Head up there and snap the Bismarck, the final constellation.

