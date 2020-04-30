Jurassic World 3 charity donation lets you win the chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in the actual movie

Want to appear in Jurassic World 3? Chris Pratt, who is set to play Owen Grady for a third time in Dominion, is giving away the chance to not only show up in the threequel, but to be eaten by a dinosaur in the movie, which is set for release on June 11, 2021.

How? Life, uhh, finds a way. Obviously. The Jurassic World: Dominion opportunity has been set up via the All In Challenge on Fanatics for residents in the United States and Canada.

While you can enter for free, you can also donate to help give you a greater chance of winning, with one spot also being reserved for the highest bidder. 100% of donations will go towards helping feed children in America.

Chris Pratt has even provided some extra details for those who are ready to bite your hand off – in a manner of speaking – for the dinotastic visit to the set of Jurassic World 3.

“We got Universal to agree to two spots in the movie, where you are guaranteed to be recognisable, not cut out of the movie… [and] eaten by a dinosaur.”

The Jurassic World 3 cameo isn’t the only once-in-a-lifetime movie experience available. Recently, the All In Challenge also offered up a walk-on role in the new Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon, which is set to star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

But, let’s be honest, the possibility of acting alongside some of the greatest performers of any generation is great and all, but it’s no getting torn to shreds by a T-Rex, is it? Your move, Marty.

For more on Jurassic World: Dominion, check out the first image from the set...