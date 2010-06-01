Josh Holloway in talks with Marvel

Josh Holloway, aka Saywer on Lost, has a bit of time on his hands now the hit show has ended, and rumour has it that Marvel are trying to snag his services.



Although there is no confirmation about what role they want him for, it apparently involves Marvel's crowning glory, 2012's The Avengers, for which a variety of roles - such as Ant-man, Hawkeye or Dum Dum Dugan - are yet to be cast.

Holloway was originally considered for the role of Gambit for X-Men: The Last Stand but could not take the role because of commitments on Lost.during the success of the hit TV show. However his schedule is now wide open for opportunity.



Marvel still has a series of proposed productions in the pipeline, and any business they do with the actor is likely to include a multiple picture deal.

Is Josh Holloway Hollywood's next big hero or will he end up Lost?

