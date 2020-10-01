Jamie Foxx is reportedly returning as Electro for Spider-Man 3

Jamie Foxx is finalizing talks to reprise his role as Electro in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 3, THR reports.

Foxx played the supervillain in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. The news comes without a ton of accompanying information, like whether the short-lived Amazing Spider-Man cinematic series is becoming canon - perhaps as some sort of multiverse situation - or whether we'll see any of the other actors from the series make their way to the MCU. Interestingly enough, J.K. Simmons says he's already filmed another appearance as J.J. Jameson, a role he made famous in the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy and later reprised in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts is helming Spider-Man 3, which will feature most of the supporting cast from the series including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Due to the pandemic, the Spider-Man 3 release date has been pushed back to November 5, 2021, but filming is now set to begin in Atlanta this fall.

This is also the first substantive indication of who the central villain in Spider-Man 3 will be. Of course, it's always possible that there will be more than one big baddie, but it sounds like Peter Parker's senior year of high school could be quite the jolt to his spidey senses. Outside of this report, there isn't a lot else we know about the sequel's story, other than that Holland called it "something very special" and "very different."