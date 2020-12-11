It Takes Two, the latest game from A Way Out creator Josef Fares, to launch next March

It Takes Two, the latest from A Way Out developer Hazelight, will launch on March 26, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



A trailer, which premiered at The Game Awards, is a showcase for the co-op exclusive platforming you and a buddy will undertake to try and bring a troubled couple, Cody and May, back together. The fact they've been turned into dolls by a magic spell and have to deal with a talking Book of Love is just the beginning in this cartoony adventure. Expect delightful twists and unique challenges as you navigate through this metaphorical journey into Cody and May's dilemma, which you can see in the trailer down below.

Creator Josef Fares, who returned to the show to reveal the trailer, said in a press release: "We’ve taken all our learnings from our previous games and kicked it up a notch, linking the narrative and gameplay mechanics for a genre-bending experience. Players will journey through crazy challenges in a fantastical world unlike anything they’ve ever seen. It’s going to be completely different from what people have come to expect from a co-op game!”

Similarly to A Way Out, EA is offering a buddy pass for the game, where you can play with anyone so long as one person owns the game. So if you buy a copy of the game, and your pal doesn't have it, you can still invite them to play along with you, which is handy, considering the game is co-op only.



On top of that, the game will also be getting a next-gen upgrade. If you purchase It Takes Two for PS4 or Xbox One, you'll be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free, whether that's for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.