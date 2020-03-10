Is Call of Duty: Warzone down?

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone mode officially went live today, March 10, and 8am PDT/ 3pm GMT, but so far, plenty of players are getting stuck on a landing page for Warzone.

The Warzone menu currently just shows "incoming transmission," and not much else. We don't yet know if the servers are currently buckling under the amount of players trying to jump into the new Battle Royale mode. As of publishing just shortly after launch time, only one member of the team has had any luck joining a session.

It's also good to double check you've downloaded the update. Usually the game will prompt you, but if you've had the game open as it went live, you could have missed the update.

Activision rolled out the downloads at the time of launch with a free update. The new experience has two modes, Plunder and Battle Royale, which sees 150 players battle it out to be the last person standing. So far there has been no news confirming that the servers are down, so we'd bet it's a case of a high number of players trying to join at once.

(Image credit: Activision)

The free-to-play Warzone is currently available to players who already own Modern Warfare and will be available to new players from 12pm PT / 7pm GMT.

New players can expect a rather hefty download size of 80-100GB, while players just downloading the new mode will need 15-22GB space free to download Warzone. The mode is also cross-platform, so you'll be able to play with your pals who own a different console or PC.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any word on Warzone servers going down and will be frequently updating the page if and when that happens.

