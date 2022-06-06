Disney Plus confirms release date of animated spin-off I Am Groot

Marvel and Disney Plus have confirmed when I Am Groot, the upcoming animated series centered on the Guardians of the Galaxy character, will be released.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, June 5, both the studio and streaming service revealed that the show, which will consist of a bunch of original shorts, will premiere on the platform on August 10. They also unveiled the first poster for the title, which sees the sentient tree chilling in a sand-filled plant pot, beside a tree-shaped air freshener, as he listens to some tunes and sips on a cocktail.

Look closely, and you'll also see some four-eyed alien-looking creatures watching him. Though their cute little smiles, and the way that these projects typically cater to younger audiences, suggest that they're not a threat to our tiny hero.

As it stands, little is known about the contents of the series, but Marvel has previously teased that each installment will follow Baby Groot's glory days, as he navigates growing up and gets into all sorts of trouble among the stars. For now, it's unclear as to whether other Guardians characters will show up along the way.

Disney is no stranger to exploring the lives of some of its franchise's most popular figures in the form of shorts, having already made the likes of Dug Days, which tracks the adventures of the titular dog from Up, Frozen spin-off Olaf Presents, and Ice Age Scrat Tales.

I Am Groot is set to land on Disney Plus on August 10. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now, and bulk out your to-watch list.