Hulk Smash Chuck

Y ep, the show with the greatest guest stars in the galaxy nabs another genre icon for its fourth season

What a shame the legendary Bill Bixby – the human half of the Hulk – is no longer with us. He’d have been fantastic in Chuck. Maybe he’ll make a visual cameo, in a picture, or flash sequence, or something. Wouldn’t put it past those Chuck producers.

Linda (Sarah Connor) Hamilton has already been confirmed as another forthcoming Chuck guest star playing [highlight if you don’t mind spoilers] Chuck’s mum .