HTC Vive VR kits are at their lowest prices yet for Black Friday

If you're hunting for Black Friday VR deals, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon has discounted HTC Vive headsets and bundles down to their lowest prices ever.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system's price has been slashed by a whopping 28%, making the whole kit just $649 for a limited time - its lowest price ever, anywhere. Likewise, if you don't need the controllers and other accessories, you can get the headset alone for just $399. The HTC Pro bundle is $899 (25% off, and another record low price) for Black Friday, while the HTC Pro Eye bundle is 21% off at $1099. You can also snag the HTC Pro Eye headset alone for $599.

Save $250 - The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is at its lowest price ever, making this the ideal time to make the jump to PC-based wired VR. The headset alone is also on sale.



Save $300 - The original HTC Vive Pro is still a solid piece of kit despite not having the Pro 2's 2448×2448 resolution, and it has a lot of features the Cosmos is missing. If you're looking for a more immersive experience but still don't feel like breaking the bank tonight, this is a respectable option.

Save $300 - The HTC Vive Pro Eye is the VR kit for the most serious VR users, as it's a significant jump in price but includes the coveted internal eye-tracking technology. At $300 off its normal price, now's not a bad time to take the plunge if you've had your eye on this kit. Here's the discounted standalone headset if you just want that.

More of today's best Black Friday VR deals

The natural alternative to HTC's lineup of VR headsets is the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook's cheaper, all-in-one VR headset. The best Black Friday Oculus Quest deal going right now is a $50 gift card retailers are giving away with your purchase. If you go with Amazon, that essentially makes the whole VR kit just $250, as you can use your Amazon gift card to buy pretty much anything.

