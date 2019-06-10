You'll want to know how to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference if you're interested in a) hot new open world games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint b) elaborate dance numbers for the latest Just Dance c) watching how adorable Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot is live on stage, and d) all of the above. The company already cleaned up with some announcements for Google Stadia the week before E3, and now we'll see even more live on Monday, June 10 at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST. You can catch the whole presentation via the Twitch channel embed above.

With Assassin's Creed taking the year off, Watch Dogs Legion was seemingly set to be one of the big surprise announcements at the show. But then, like so many E3 2019 games did, it leaked. Still, the details we've heard about the new London location and systemic focus on letting you play as any NPC in the game are exciting. Blending hacking with action and open-world chaos will likely remain key as well. Skull & Bones was delayed a year and Beyond Good & Evil 2 made a scant pre-E3 appearance with some new concept art and pot-smoking rhinos , leaving the known unknowns scant for Ubisoft E3 2019 . That isn't a bad thing with Ubisoft.

As much as people poke fun at the company's big-budget games for hewing to familiar Ubi-formulas, it also has a habit of busting out unexpected creations like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at just the right moment. It's still hard to believe we live in a world where there's an X-Com style Mario game with screaming rabbit characters and that it's pretty good. Hopefully the show will have plenty more surprises like that in store.

