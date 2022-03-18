How to watch the Halo TV Series from anywhere in the world

The Halo TV series is finally making its way to our screens, launching on March 24 courtesy of Paramount+. Master Chief will hit the airways with the first two episodes landing on the streaming service on day one and more following weekly. It's been a long time coming, but John-117 is finally on his way. We're showing you how to watch the Halo TV series wherever you are in the world right here.

It's been a rocky journey to this final release date. Announced way back in 2013, with Steven Spielberg's heavy name attached, the series has undergone a number of transformations. Everything seemed to come to a halt in 2018, and the pandemic certainly didn't help speed things up. However, nine years and a Cortana recast later we're finally ready to see the fruits of all this worry, with season two already being greenlit to boot.

Pablo Schreiber will pick up the MA40 as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana, and Natascha McElhone will play Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. Meanwhile, we're also getting a look at some new Spartans - Vannak-134 (Bentley Kalu), Riz-028 (Natasha Culzac), and Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy).

While TV adaptations have always been met with a weary skepticism by long-time fans, showrunners are keen to emphasize that the source material has been followed to a T. To dive back into this cannon world you can find out how to watch the Halo TV series from anywhere just below - there's even a handy Paramount Plus free trial to take advantage of as well.

How to watch the Halo TV series in the US

US viewers can watch the Halo TV series on Paramount+. The $4.99/pm Essentials plan will see you through all nine episodes, but if you're just after a taster of the series, new customers can pick up a 7 day free trial to boot. That's perfect if you just want to see what all the fuss is about, but with plenty of content to enjoy we'd recommend making the most of that free week if you're not planning on committing to a full plan.

How to watch the Halo TV series anywhere in the world

If you're away from the US, you may have difficulty signing into your Paramount Plus account. That's because of geo-blocks that prevent viewers in other countries from using the service overseas.

However, using a nifty piece of software called a VPN can see you enjoying all your content as if you were sitting right at home in the specified region. A VPN is a security tool that hides your browsing activity from the sites you visit, but it can also mask your location by logging into servers located all around the world - making it appear as if you're logging on from anywhere you want.

We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch the Halo TV series online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of, too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How many episodes does the Halo TV Series have?

The Halo TV Series will run for nine episodes, with the first two landing on Monday, March 24 and others following weekly. Showtime originally ordered ten episodes from production companies Amblin Television, 343 Industries, Showtime Networks, One Big Picture, and Chapter Eleven, but cut the order down to nine following development difficulties.

Halo TV Series cast list

Pablo Schreiber - Master Chief

Master Chief Jen Taylor - Cortana

- Cortana Natascha McElhone - Dr Catherine Elizabeth Halsey

- Dr Catherine Elizabeth Halsey Danny Sapani - Captain Jacob Keyes

- Captain Jacob Keyes Yerin Ha - Quan Ah

- Quan Ah Bokeem Woodbine - Soren-066

- Soren-066 Shabana Azmi - Admiral Margaret Parangosky

- Admiral Margaret Parangosky Olive Gray - Dr. Miranda Keyes

- Dr. Miranda Keyes Charlie Murphy - Makee

- Makee Kate Kennedy - Kai-125

- Kai-125 Bentley Kalu - Vannak-134

- Vannak-134 Natasha Culzac - Riz-028

- Riz-028 Ryan McParland - Adun

- Adun Burn Gorman - Vinsher

- Vinsher Julian Bleach - Mercy

- Mercy Tylan Bailey - Kessler

- Kessler Sarah Ridgeway - John's Mother

- John's Mother Casper Knopf - Young John

