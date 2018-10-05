How to watch New York Comic Con 2018 - plus everything else you need to know

New York Comic Con is well underway, giving fans access to four days of non-stop entertainment heaven. The biggest stars from movies, TV, and more come together to give us new trailers, talk about new shows, and so much more. But not everyone can make it to the Big Apple. That’s why we’re going to take you through how to watch New York Comic Con 2018 in its entirety. Below, we’ve listed the best NYCC streams to watch, and even certain panels to keep an eye on. If you want your fix of the latest movies, TV shows and, yes, even video games, then you’re going to want to know how to watch New York Comic Con. And don't miss our wrap-up of every New York Comic Con trailer.

When is New York Comic Con 2018

New York Comic Con 2018 kicked off on Thursday, October 4, 2018 with a keynote speech from author and comic writer author Marjorie Liu. It's set to continue with four days of panels, events, and appearances. NYCC 2018 ends on October 7, 2018. To plan ahead, here’s the full NYCC 2018 panel schedule.

Where is New York Comic Con 2018?

No, this isn’t a trick question. Well, duh, it’s in New York – but it’s actually spread out across a few venues. The convention itself can be found at the Javits Center, but there’s also panels and events taking place at Madison Square Garden and the Hammerstein Ballroom to account for. So, if you’re planning on going, be warned that you may have to do some travelling.

How to watch New York Comic Con 2018

This year, your best bet is to get hooked up to the SyFy Wire stream. Their NYCC 2018 streams cover a wide range of events and panels, from a talk with The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, a chinwag about the Watchmen TV show with one of the comic’s co-creators, and there’s even the likes of a big Hellboy reveal on the Saturday.

Elsewhere, Marvel will have a streaming presence with its Marvel Live show that’ll run throughout the entirety of the four-day event.

Don’t forget to be glued to the likes of the Daredevil Twitter account, too. Official social media channels are likely to be a goldmine throughout the week. My advice? Bookmark The Walking Dead Twitter account, as well as the Doctor Who Twitter page, and the Star Trek Discovery Twitter feed.

What are the best New York Comic Con 2018 panels?

There’s so much going on at New York Comic Con, it’s hard to know where to start. There’s the big panels: The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, and more, plus a few cool talks, such as Matt Smith and David Tennant reuniting to talk all things Doctor Who, and even a Devil May Cry 5 sneak peek. Here’s our top picks to watch out for...

Thursday, October 4:

· Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 11am EST/4pm BST

· Dave Gibbons talks Watchmen TV show - 11:45am EST/4:45pm BST

· Robert Kirkman panel - 1:30pm EST/6:30pm BST

· Sea of Thieves panel - 2:45pm EST/7:45pm BST

· Shazam panel - 3:00pm EST/8:00pm BST

Friday, October 5

· Titans panel - 11:15am EST/4:15pm BST

· Runaways cast interview - 1:00pm EST/6:00pm BST

· American Gods panel - 1:30pm EST/6:30pm BST

· Lucasfilm panel - 1:45pm EST/6:45pm BST

· Runaways panel - 2:00pm EST/7:00pm BST

· Ralph Breaks the Internet panel - 2:45pm EST/7:45pm BST

· Just Cause 4 developer showcase - 3:00pm EST/8:00pm BST

· Tardis Time panel featuring Matt Smith, David Tennant, and Alex Kingston - 8:00pm EST/1:00am BST

Saturday, October 6

· Daredevil cast interview - 10:45am EST/3:45pm BST

· Hellboy panel - 11:00am EST/4:00pm BST

· In conversation with Sophie Turner - 11:30am EST/4:30pm BST

· Daredevil panel - 1:30pm EST/6:30pm BST

· Devil May Cry 5 panel - 1:30pm EST/6:30pm BST

· Star Trek Discovery panel - 4:00pm EST/9:00pm BST

· The Walking Dead panel - 8:00pm EST/1:00am BST

Sunday, October 7

· #Buffyat20 panel - 10:45am EST/3:45pm BST

· Doctor Who panel - 1:45pm EST/6:45pm BST

· Doctor Who cast interview - 4:30pm EST/9:30pm BST