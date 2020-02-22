How to watch Wilder Vs Fury live stream online from any country tonight

We're now just hours away from the most-anticipated fight of the year. A true heavyweight spectacle. It’s the rematch fight fans have been waiting for as two of the biggest names in modern boxing step back into the ring to settle a dispute that kicked off way back in December 2018. There's still time to make sure you don't miss any of the action too. We'll tell you how to watch the Wilder vs Fury live stream so you don't miss a single punch or showboating move. We've rounded up the best global viewing options.

After their last bout came to a tense draw, it was clear these two undefeated fighters would be back to decide an ultimate champion. Both legends in their own rights, it isn’t easy to pick a clear expected winner here.

Neither fighter has ever lost a match and while Fury hasn't quite racked up the unbelievable 42 wins with 41 of which being knockouts that Wilder has, the Gypsy King's history is by no means weak.

30 wins in total, 20 of which are knockouts and a reputation for being a diverse fighter, switching with ease to his different opponents, there's a reason Fury has been the Bronze Bomber's biggest challenge yet.

Watching a Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream will be tense with both fighters putting a lot on the line. Wilder’s WBC heavyweight championship is once again up for grabs and Fury is taking the dangerous risk of losing his status as the lineal heavyweight king.

And of course, you're not just paying to see this legendary match-up. The undercard will be complete with a number of big fights, including Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington, with Martin looking to climb his way back up after losing his title in 2016 to Anthony Joshua.

No matter where you are in the world, we've included details on how to watch a Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury live stream online below. And if you're out of the country or on holiday, we've also detailed how to watch it abroad.

Watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury in the US:

Trying to watch Wilder vs Fury in the US? The event is being co-hosted by Fox and ESPN+. The US has managed to bag the priciest pay-per-view, costing $79.99 to buy. Coverage begins on Saturday at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Obviously, if you're not in the UK when the footage airs, you will find it hard to get access, with footage being geo-blocked. Downloading and using a VPN can help fix this issue.

Watch a UK Fury vs Wilder live stream:

BT Sport has been the go to choice for Brits for both UFC and boxing for a while now and once again, it will be the place to go.

If you head over to the BT Sport Box Office, you can purchase the event for a price of £24.95. Footage will kick off on the Sunday at 12am GMT making it a late one for UK fans.

That time not massively convenient for you? Luckily BT Sport offers spoiler-free replays of its boxing events so you can watch the next day without the ending being ruined for you. If you can avoid social media until then that is!

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 in New Zealand:

For anyone trying to watch these two greats fight in New Zealand, Sky Arena will be the place to go. The pay-per-view will cost you a total of $39.95 with footage kicking off on Sunday, February 23 at 3pm.

If you're based in New Zealand but currently find yourself abroad, you can always invest in a VPN (more on that below) and stream on Sky Arena like you're back home.

Watch Wilder vs Fury online in Australia:

Just like UFC and pretty much all other martial arts events in Australia, Main Event has this one down. Footage begins on Sunday, February 23 at 1pm AEDT. However if you're not going to be around to catch the footage on Sunday then Main Event has your back, offering replays at 7pm on the Sunday and then following every 6 hours from 6am.



So how much will it cost you? Main Event has the Wilder v Fury 2 pay-per-view set at a price of $49.95.

Watch Wilder vs Fury from anywhere else in the world:

Not living in any of the countries that we've mentioned above? Unfortunately, you will likely find that this content is geo-blocked and unable to watch from where you are. However, there is a simple way to fix this issue - a VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, US or any of the countries mentioned above, allowing you to watch like you're there.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch a Fury v Wilder live stream.

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more.

2: Connect to a US server

You can connect to a server from any of the countries mentioned above to watch the Wilder v Fury event but the US will likely be the easiest.

3: Head over to ESPN+

Once you've got your location set, head over to ESPN+ to buy the pay-per-view. Or, try one of the other countries mentioned above - BT Sport in the UK or Main Event in Australia.

Where and when is Wilder vs Fury taking place?

The fight is taking place on Saturday, February 22. Like many of the biggest fights around, it will be taking place in Las Vegas at the Grand Garden Arena. The first time they fought, it took place at the world-famous Staples Centre in LA. We've listed country-specific times further down this page when discussing local viewing options. - some of you are in for a very late night.

What happened in the first Fury vs Wilder fight?

This isn't the first time these two have fought. In the first Fury vs Wilder fight, the end conclusion was a draw. This was considered pretty controversial with many fans believing Wilder should have won after knocking Fury down twice. Both fighters claimed they were the greatest heavyweight fighters in the world right now so a draw was never going to be the end of this.

Who is the favourite to win - Wilder or Fury?

Based purely on win-loss ratio's, Wilder would be the obvious choice. He's built up a reputation as the 'knockout king' with 41 of his 42 wins being from knockout. However, Fury has proved time and time again that he's a complicated opponent to beat and even keep track of!

This is a fight between a brawler and a high intelligence fighter, working his way around his opponent. Fury has both reach and height advantage and many felt he was the obvious winner in their draw from last year. Therefore, Fury will be the one many are looking to for a win.