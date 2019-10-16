Because there's another massive show coming from serial Good Show Makers HBO after a lull of a few months, you'll need to know how to stream Watchmen online. The nine-episode series is based on the original graphic novel and is set in an alternate but contemporary reality in America where superheroes are treated as outlaws. Their actions were deemed too violent previously, and this led to their ostracising. However, some are beginning to coalesce around the idea of a revolution and resurgence, while others attempt to stop it - that's where the show picks up.

Featuring some properly famous faces such as Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson and Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen promises to be an excellent series for the last couple of months of the year. Even the music is likely to be absolutely brilliant with Nine Inch Nails frontman and musician Trent Reznor involved; he's teaming up with Atticus Ross to create the original soundtrack. As such, knowing how to stream Watchmen online will likely scratch the superhero and blockbuster TV series itch now we're coming to the end of the year.

Starting with the obvious stuff: Watchmen kicks off this weekend, airing at 9pm on Sunday October 20 on HBO in the USA. The premiere time in the UK is the day after, and it goes out on Sky Atlantic, or via NOWTV, at 9pm on Monday 21 October. After this weekend's premiere, the airing time will then be the same as other blockbuster series like Game of Thrones: Sundays at 9pm on HBO in the US, and the following Monday at 9pm in the UK on Sky Atlantic (or via NOWTV). You'll be able to catch up with every episode via the same methods if you miss any, so soak up the info here and you'll definitely know how to watch Watchmen this fall.

If you need to swot up a bit beforehand, perusing our handy Watchmen recap will be the best way to catch up on the salient points before streaming the latest take on the series. Or you can avoid all of that and go in totally fresh. Exciting, isn't it?

How to stream Watchmen via a VPN

A very effective means to engage in a stream of Watchmen online (or your other favourite programs, for that matter) is a VPN . These handy things enable you to watch Watchmen from wherever you are in the world, so now you can truly say that you're the one who watches the Watchmen (which definitely isn't what the quote meant, but there we are). If you've gone on vacation or holiday, or are away for business, VPNs will allow you to access streaming services no matter your geographical location. We've got a handful of favorites:

ExpressVPN: This is our top VPN pick to use for accessing TV and film. It's also extremely popular globally, often being ranked number one in the world in polls. That's because its speedy, reliable, secure, and compatible with loads of devices.

IPVanish: This VPN supports an enormous number of devices so is great for watching on the go, and its security aspect will keep you safe.

NordVPN: NordVPN is an affordable option and also includes SmartPlay tech. Neat.

Streaming Watchmen in the US

Much like any of their other big releases in recent times - and rather obviously - the best way to stream a HBO show in the US is by going to the source and getting an HBO NOW subscription. They offer different packages, each offering a free trial at the beginning. Prices begin at $14.99 a month and, naturally, change (read: increase) depending on which package you choose. If you're out of the country, don't forget your VPN options above to help access your HBO NOW account on the go.

You can also watch it on HBO via Amazon by using this link if you prefer to just tack another thing on to an existing Amazon account.

Streaming Watchmen in the UK

UK viewers have two options: go to Sky TV directly and sign up with them to get the Sky Atlantic channel, or access it via a NOWTV Entertainment Pass. NOWTV provides the best short-term option for streaming Watchmen as you can get a 3-month Entertainment Pass (which includes a 7-day free trial for new customers) for just £17.99. That will offer you some entertainment well into the winter months. Remember, the Entertainment Pass is what you want if you fancy streaming Watchmen online.

However, the VPN options above may be available and worthwhile for you, particularly if you are abroad, on holiday, or away from your regular services for some reason.

Streaming Watchmen in Canada

For our Canadian readers, the best option for you is Crave. Much like every other streaming service, you can pay monthly or go for an annual subscription if that's your preference. If you go for a year-long subscription, they will usually throw in one month for free, too - which is obviously a bonus. Prices vary, but the packages you'll be looking for - ones including HBO - look to start at $9.99 but might climb a little depending on the exact variant you choose. Of course, you might want to try the above VPN options if you're on the move.

Streaming Watchmen in India

Those in India hoping to catch the show seem to have the best option (local to them) for streaming Watchmen. Heading over to Hotstar, you lucky lot can sign up to a premium account for only ₹299 ($3) for a month, or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Don't forget your VPNs too, if need be.