Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones were introduced with the launch of Gen 4 as an evolution item that allows certain Pokemon to evolve. Their use isn't explained particularly well within Pokemon Go though, which makes them a pain for new players to figure out. Unfortunately, you need Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones in order to complete your Pokedex, so here's everything we know on how to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go, and all of the Pokemon you can evolve with them too.

How to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go

There are currently three ways to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go.

On the completion of the final day of your 7 day Research Task

During PvP

Battling against the three team leaders on Community Day

Yes, those looking for Sinnoh Stones at Poke Stops or as part of the tasks themselves can stop torturing themselves. The two main places to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go are currently only on the 7th day of your Research Task completion or as a reward for taking part in PvP. Unfortunately there’s no guarantee that you will get a Sinnoh Stone as the end of your seven day streak but the chances are very high of a Sinnoh Stone dropping as well as your usual Pokemon Go Legendaries reward.

Another far less common place to find this elusive special item is during the newly introduced PvP, where it is possible for a Sinnoh Stone to drop as part of your post battle rewards. There’s no clear sign of the odds of this though as people have been rewarded for both wins and losses with this special item. Just like the Pokemon Go shiny list, it’s going to be a case of letting yourself not get too frustrated by the odds.

There's one other way to get Sinnoh Stones, but you'll need to be patient. Once a month is the Pokemon Go Community Day, and during the February Community Day, players could obtain up to 10 Sinnoh Stones. Five from beating the three team leaders in battles, and another five from winning PvP battles against friends. This would guarantee 10 Sinnoh Stones, but Niantic haven't confirmed whether it will happen for the next Community Days or not though.

If you don’t fancy spinning the PvP wheel, stick to getting through your Research Tasks every day and every seven days you should earn yourself a Sinnoh Stone. Then it’s merely a matter of choosing which of the 4th generation Pokemon you’re going to evolve first.

All 18 4th generation Pokemon that require the Sinnoh Stone

So you’ve finally got your hands on a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go and need to know where to use it. Well the good news is that there’s plenty of 4th generation Pokemon who require a Sinnoh Stone for their evolution. Here are all 18 available and the Pokemon to evolve them from.

Just remember that as well as the Sinnoh Stone you’re also going to have 100 candies for each one. However, given that these are evolutions of earlier generations of Pokemon, hopefully you’ll already be rolling in the sweet stuff from the Professor. Good luck!

Sneasel evolves into Weavile

evolves into Electabuzz evolves into Electivire

evolves into Roselia evolves into Roserade

evolves into Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior

evolves into Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow

evolves into Porygon2 evolves into Porygon-Z

evolves into Togetic evolves into Togekiss

evolves into Magmar evolves into Magmortar

evolves into Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius

evolves into Gligar evolves into Gliscor

evolves into Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir

evolves into Swinub evolves into Mamoswine

evolves into Aipom evolves into Ambipom

evolves into Yanma evolves into Yanmega

evolves into Tangela evoles into Tangrowth

evoles into Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky

evolves into Kirlia evolves into Gallade

evolves into Snorunt evolves into Froslass

18 Sinnoh Stone evolutions in total, so it'll take a while to catch 'em all, but as long as you go for as many Sinnoh Stones as possible, you should be able to complete them before long.

