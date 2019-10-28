How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks

Let's be honest for a minute – everyone wants free Fortnite V-Bucks. You can use this in-game currency to add new emotes, skins, gliders, pickaxes, and much more to your locker. It is possible to play for free without ever buying extra V-Bucks, and you can now access the Fortnite Missions even if you don't buy the Battle Pass, however the rewards you can unlock in Fortnite are significantly limited without it. Because V-Bucks are such a valuable commodity you've probably seen plenty of dodgy deals floating around online – these are all scams, so don't listen to any of them! The only way to actually get Fortnite V-Bucks is by buying them in the game, it's as simple as that. However, there are more than a few ways to earn some free Fortnite V-Bucks as you play. Ok, it will take you way longer than buying them, but these methods can play off if you put in the time and effort to make them work.

Getting paid for progression

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The most straightforward way to unlock free Fortnite V-Bucks is to level up with experience points through completing Fortnite Missions. As you level up you’ll reach new tiers in the Battle Pass system (both the free and paid version) and a handful of these tiers will give you 100 V-Bucks each time to spend in the Fortnite store.

Levelling up comes best from playing aggressively and getting kills, surviving longer and getting an experience bonus. All these accomplishments will give you experience points that level you up, so it pays to play more and that’s exactly what Epic wants you to do.

V-Bucks through Fortnite: Save the World

Fortnite’s original and less popular horde mode offers daily login bonuses, daily challenges, and rewards for Storm Shield Defense missions. They are quick and easy ways to get a small amount of currency each day, although you’ll need to actually purchase the mode.

Save The World is currently priced at $40/£35, but it goes on sale frequently if you have a little patience. You can earn thousands of V-Bucks by simply playing the game each day and completing the missions, but if you don't like the core gameplay then it can be a drag because it's vastly different to the battle royale mode.

Steer clear of V-Buck scams

Now that Fortnite is a global sensation, many dishonest players are trying to take advantage of players that are looking to buy some new in-game gear. There are dozens of unofficial sites, YouTube videos, and posts on social media that promise free V-Bucks. Every single one of these are fake.

Whatever happens do not provide account, personal, or credit card info to any site or person even if they say they are from Epic Games (they will never request personal information for something like this). Be extra cautious around any offer like that since no legitimate way to earn free V-Bucks outside the game or through glitches exists.

Earning V-Bucks naturally is a tough ask since you’ll need to play for dozens of hours before you’re able to afford a 1,500 V-Buck item. Don’t get discouraged if you see that as a big roadblock ahead of you, earning that flashy glider will feel far better than throwing down $10 for it will.

