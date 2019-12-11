Popular

How long does it take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

We can guarantee it's longer than the time it took Han Solo to do the Kessel Run

Before you start playing, you probably want to know how long Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is. Maybe to make some plans, clear a weekend, or buy in enough snacks. It's not an easy question to answer, though, as the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order length can vary a lot depending on how much, or how little, you want to see. You could charge through the game, going only where you're told and little else, or take your time - poking around every planet and back tracking every time you unlock a new power to see what you might have missed. The two approaches can have a big effect on how long Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order actually takes to complete.

How long does it take to complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? 

My initial playthrough came out at around 22 hours, which included a fair bit of collectible hunting across the game's main planets, as I finished the game with a 93% completion rate. If you were looking to follow the main story path only, you're looking at roughly 14-18 hours to reach the end of Cal's journey. 

I've also unlocked the platinum trophy for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which added an extra 12 hours onto my playtime, for a total of 34 hours to get all the game's trophies. A word of warning here though. The final trophy I needed to unlock was the 'Green Thumb' one, where you have a fully grown terrarium. It took roughly 2-3 hours for the final seeds I found to bloom, so if you're aiming to get the platinum/1000G reward, make obtaining these seeds a priority. Otherwise, expect to be twiddling your thumbs for a bit. 

