How long does it take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Before you start playing, you probably want to know how long Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is. Maybe to make some plans, clear a weekend, or buy in enough snacks. It's not an easy question to answer, though, as the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order length can vary a lot depending on how much, or how little, you want to see. You could charge through the game, going only where you're told and little else, or take your time - poking around every planet and back tracking every time you unlock a new power to see what you might have missed. The two approaches can have a big effect on how long Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order actually takes to complete.

How long does it take to complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

My initial playthrough came out at around 22 hours, which included a fair bit of collectible hunting across the game's main planets, as I finished the game with a 93% completion rate. If you were looking to follow the main story path only, you're looking at roughly 14-18 hours to reach the end of Cal's journey.

(Image credit: EA)

I've also unlocked the platinum trophy for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which added an extra 12 hours onto my playtime, for a total of 34 hours to get all the game's trophies. A word of warning here though. The final trophy I needed to unlock was the 'Green Thumb' one, where you have a fully grown terrarium. It took roughly 2-3 hours for the final seeds I found to bloom, so if you're aiming to get the platinum/1000G reward, make obtaining these seeds a priority. Otherwise, expect to be twiddling your thumbs for a bit.

Getting ready for an adventure in a Galaxy far, far away? Make sure you check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips to help you make a quick start in your journey.

