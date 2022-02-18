How to clear Horizon Forbidden West red crystal growths, called Firegleam

You'll find Horizon Forbidden West red crystal growths early in the game. This red stuff blocks your way, needing special gear to get past them. Firegleam, as you'll later find it's called, appears throughout the Forbidden West. But before you find a key piece of gear you won't be able to do anything about it. So what do you need and where do you get it if you want to get past Horizon Forbidden West red crystals and clear the Firegleam?

How to clear Horizon Forbidden West red crystal growths

You won't be able to do anything about the Horizon Forbidden West crystal growths blocking your way until you complete the mission Death's Door. This sees you following the coordinates you got from the Spire at the start, in search of Sylens. Eventually you'll reach his workshop and the door to an underground facility that is blocked by the anomalous growth. Sylens will tell you it's called Firegleam and give you the schematics for a Firegleam Igniter to get rid of it.

To create the Horizon Forbidden West Firegleam Ignitor you'll need two specific resources before you can craft and attach it to your spear:

LeapSlasher Spark Coil

Kindleweed

Fortunately, both are right outside the facility you're in. If you haven't already found one or the other item already on your travels, then head out and get collecting. You'll find kindleweed in the water nearby - just head deeper into the lake where you can swim underwater and look for red tinged leaves along the bottom:

Leapslashers are also nearby - they're the kangaroo style robots. To get the Spark Coil you'll need to shoot off its power cell before you kill it. So, when you reach them, try to approach stealthily so you can scan them with your Focus and highlight the power cell:

You can tag the power cell when you've identified it. Once you have it singled out, make sure you target it exclusively to knock it off before you kill the machine, as the part will be destroyed on death otherwise. Using Concentration to slow things down is your friend here.

When you have all the bits, head back to the workbench at Sylen's camp and craft the Firegleam Ignitor. Now, whenever you find Firegleam you just have to use the ignitor to make it explode and clear the way ahead.

Make sure you get clear before the Firegleam actually goes off as it will hurt you, but that's about all there is to it. The Ignitor is a useful tool once you have it, as Firegleam is a big part of puzzles, as well as hiding away various bits of loot and treasure all over the map.