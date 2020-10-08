Remake of the HeroQuest board game is coming to the UK after all - and you can pre-order it now

The new HeroQuest board game will be available in the UK after all, it seems. Hasbro has announced that the relaunched tabletop dungeon-crawler is up for pre-order from Zavvi UK. It costs £149.99 and can be ordered right away. That's something of a relief as up until now, it was only available in the US and Canada via Hasbro's Pulse crowdfunding site .

This initial exclusivity to the US and Canada caused something of an outcry when HeroQuest was announced in September (for some, the original is fondly remembered as one of the best board games of the past), but it seems that audiences across the pond can rest easy. Although it's exclusive to Zavvi, at least HeroQuest pre-order deals are actually crossing the Atlantic.

Intriguingly, the UK is only getting access to the special 'Mythic Tier' HeroQuest pre-order; the US and Canada could also opt for a slightly cheaper $99 offering with just the game on its own. By comparison, the UK gets the base game, bonus models, and two expansions for their £150.

Both tiers should launch in the coming year.

A revamped version of the classic board game, this fresh take on HeroQuest reimagines it for a new era. A dungeon-crawling adventure based on the 1989 original, it offers dozens of highly detailed miniatures to go with an abundance of cards, terrain, dice, and more. While the board and rules seem comparable to the first HeroQuest, its models have been redesigned to be much more intricate. The art style has also changed ever so slightly.

Here's exactly what you get with the Mythic Tier HeroQuest pre-order in the UK and US:

71 high-quality character and furniture miniatures

An additional 4 bonus hero miniatures and 1 exclusive miniature

2 exclusive game expansions

2 exclusive miniatures

New unlocks from additional stretch goals

Originally published by Games Workshop (the company behind Warhammer), HeroQuest went out of print for decades before finally being picked up by Hasbro. Considering the popularity of Gloomhaven - one of the best board games for adults - it's not hard to see why. Especially with Frosthaven and a similar Divinity: Original Sin board game due to launch in the next year or so. Even Steamforged Games, the team behind the Horizon Zero Dawn board game, are getting involved with a competing dungeon-crawler dubbed 'Bardsung'.

HeroQuest's revival is another reminder of how popular fantasy RPGs have become over the last few years; interest in the best tabletop RPGs (like the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set) has shot up recently. Hopefully we'll see a few offers on them in the Amazon Prime Day deals and the Black Friday deals later in 2020.

