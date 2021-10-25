All Guardians of the Galaxy Huddle answers and options

Picking the right Guardians of the Galaxy Huddle answers can make or break a fight. These choices are an odd thing, a little moment out of time where Star-Lord summons the other team members and they have a bit of a chat about how things are going before leaping back into the fray. However, the Huddle is a very useful ability, allowing players to effectively give themselves - and potentially their team - a damage boost, not to mention a group revive thrown into the bargain. However, there's a little dialogue choice along the way, and things can swing hard one way or the other, depending on what you say. We'll show you the right dialogue answers below, so you're always ready to inspire your team in a pinch.

All Guardians of the Galaxy Huddle answers

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Below we've listed all the dialogue huddle answers for Guardians of the Galaxy, arranged by alphabetical order. The main things to keep an eye on are the floating text icons that appear as your teammates whine, grumble or snap at each other - once you see those, check the list below to find the corroborating response. Don't worry even if it looks uninspiring - we've tried it and we know what the answers are. The reality is that it's more about directly responding to what they're saying rather than going for what seems like the better speech as a whole.

Blades are thirsty/Run right in - Running around like madmen won't work.

- Running around like madmen won't work. Celebrate/Carve our names - Don't celebrate too soon. We win by staying focused.

- Don't celebrate too soon. We win by staying focused. Enemies are melting/Magnificent - Stay focused and it will be even more magnificent!

- Stay focused and it will be even more magnificent! Everything we got/Run - We're fighters! Run now and we betray everything we are.

- We're fighters! Run now and we betray everything we are. For one/Out of my way - It's not about fighting alone. We need to be united.

- It's not about fighting alone. We need to be united. If we go down/Galaxy - The galaxy needs saving and we're the ones to do it!

- The galaxy needs saving and we're the ones to do it! In the way/Winning - Stop arguing! We'll have more fun winning this as a team.

- Stop arguing! We'll have more fun winning this as a team. I've got this/Murder you - Take it easy! We've got this together.

- Take it easy! We've got this together. Laughing at us!/Scary - Laugh in the face of danger

- Laugh in the face of danger Look like amateurs/Unproven - We're pros! We've proven it hundreds of times before this.

- We're pros! We've proven it hundreds of times before this. Losers/Match for - Don't get cocky just 'cause we know the game!

- Don't get cocky just 'cause we know the game! See that look/Fun - Stay focused and the fun will continue.

- Stay focused and the fun will continue. Sloppy and erratic/Brain-dead - Guys! Stop with the insults! We're a team and we'll fight like one!

- Guys! Stop with the insults! We're a team and we'll fight like one! Slower than me/50 units - This isn't a competition. Guardians win fights together.

- This isn't a competition. Guardians win fights together. Splat/No way we lose - We only lose if we get lost in the paint!

- We only lose if we get lost in the paint! This excited/Boom! - I get that you're excited. But we gotta stay loose to win.

- I get that you're excited. But we gotta stay loose to win. Turn this around/Scutplugs - I am looking and I see an awesome team ripping those scutplugs apart.

- I am looking and I see an awesome team ripping those scutplugs apart. Unless/But what if - Thinking about "what ifs" only leads to trouble. Stay focused.

A Huddle is always beneficial, automatically reviving the team and giving Star-Lord a damage boost whether you're successful or not. However, getting the answer right gives everyone a damage boost, a major advantage in big fights and boss encounters.

Guardians of the Galaxy tips | Guardians of the Galaxy upgrades available | Hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of the Galaxy? | Guardians of the Galaxy box under the stairs | All Guardians of the Galaxy choices | Sell Groot or Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy? | How long is the Guardians of the Galaxy game? | Should you throw Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy?