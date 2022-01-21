How to get the stun gun in GTA Online and zap your enemies

If you're wondering how to get the stun gun in GTA Online, then you've no doubt heard this weapon being talked about recently – but not found it in stock at your local Ammu-Nation store. It was permanently added to the game as part of the GTA Online The Contract update, having previously only made a temporary appearance during the Silent & Sneaky approach to the Diamond Casino Heist, however this weapon isn't on general sale and can only be obtained from one particular weapons dealer in GTA Online. Don't worry though, we've tracked it down for you. If you want to get your hands on the GTA Online stun gun then here's what you need to know.

How to get the stun gun in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get the stun gun in GTA Online, you first need to own and set up an Agency business with Franklin Clinton. The chances are that you've done this already if you've played recently and have the available cash, but if not then head on over to the Dynasty 8 Executive website and purchase an Agency property to get things up and running.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once your Agency is established, go up to the top floor of the office and visit the Requisitions Officer in the Armory. Select Pistols from his list of available weapons, then scroll to the bottom of the list to find the GTA Online stun gun on sale for a cool $375,000 – which is quite the mark-up from the $100 it costs at Ammu-Nation in GTA 5! There are also the usual tint upgrades you can purchase to change the appearance of the stun gun, but those are purely cosmetic.

How to use the GTA Online stun gun

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online stun gun doesn't have a particularly long range, only being effective over around 11m / 36ft due to the probe extending on wires to deliver the electricity, and it also takes 12 seconds to recharge between shots so this definitely isn't a rapid-fire weapon. However, if you land a successful hit with it then it should at the very least have the power to incapacitate your target, and depending how strong they are it could waste them completely.

