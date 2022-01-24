How to unlock Payphone Hits in GTA Online and complete assassinations

If you're wondering how to unlock Payphone Hits in GTA Online, then you've probably heard that these assassinations were added as part of the GTA Online The Contract update but have yet to actually receive any of these deadly assignments. This concept will be very familiar if you invested wisely in the GTA 5 Stock Market and Lester's Assassination Missions, and those are specifically referenced by Franklin when introducing you to their counterpart in GTA Online. However, you do have to put in some work first before you can access them, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking GTA Online Payphone Hits.

How to unlock Payphone Hits in GTA Online

To unlock Payphone Hits in GTA Online, you need to get your Agency business set up then complete a total of three Security Contracts. These can be initiated through the computer in your office once you're registered as a CEO, and it doesn't matter which sort of contracts you complete or if you repeat the same type. Once you've finished three of them, Franklin will contact you to confirm that GTA Online Payphone Hits are now available.

GTA Online Payphone Hits locations

To start Payphone Hits in GTA Online, you need to discover a ringing phone (marked as a blue telephone icon on your map when nearby) then approach it and interact to take the call and receive details of the assassination. There are a large number of public telephones available and any of them could ring at random, so we've marked all of the known GTA Online Payphone Hits locations to get started on the map above – if you're close and the phone isn't ringing, move on to another position and see if it triggers there. Alternatively, you can also call Franklin direct to see if he has any of this particular work available.

How to complete GTA Online Payphone Hits

Once you've initiated one of the GTA Online Payphone Hits, you'll receive details of your target(s) who will then appear as red crosshair icons on the map. Pay particular attention to the Assassination Bonus, which can be viewed at any point by holding right on the d-pad, as this will significantly increase your payout if you achieve it. Fulfilling this bonus objective should also help you avoid having to escape a police wanted level, or dealing with reinforcements dispatched to avenge the victim. Track down your target(s), take them out, then leave the area to complete Payphone Hits in GTA Online.

