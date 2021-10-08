GTA Online is cycling some Jobs to make space for better modes and missions

GTA Online is changing player jobs to improve matchmaking and introduce new missions in future.

In a press release confirming the existence of the long-rumoured GTA remastered trilogy - an enhanced version of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, Rockstar also explained changes heading to GTA Online.

The developer aimed to explain that it has recently begun changing the selection of Adversary Modes and Player Jobs available in-game. The hope is that "by beginning to cycle the Rockstar-created Jobs in and out of the game over time, not only will we be freeing up space for new missions and modes in the future, but we are also improving the game's matchmaking by focusing the community on a more streamlined list of Jobs from week-to-week."

This means that less popular Jobs can be removed, with some brought back for special occasions. It should also mean that cult favorites will surface with the rest of the community as the list of over 1,000 Rockstar-developed Jobs is trimmed down, especially with the tens of millions of Jobs that players have created since the game's launch.

The arrival of the remaster trilogy will see new gear in GTA Online celebrating GTA 3's 20th anniversary, but Rockstar also says that it's "looking at ways to improve the GTA Online experience for new and returning players" in GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X, set to release in March 2022. More information on that front will be revealed in the coming months via the Rockstar Newswire.

