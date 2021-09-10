GTA 5 PS5 trailer is too much for some players

After Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 appeared at last night's PlayStation Showcase, some players are poking fun at Rockstar for releasing the game for a third time.

In a clip posted to Twitter, streamer LordBalvin turns away from the camera as the game's logo comes up, before yelling "they can't keep getting away with this." As the trailer welcomes players back to Los Santos and shows off the 'expanded and enhanced' features, he told viewers "I don't want to go back," before suggesting that despite the new-gen upgrade, "you can't enhance the graphics any more than this, it already looks good," and pointing out that you could switch between characters pretty easily when the game first released for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Bro STOP @RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/PNGslZed3ZSeptember 9, 2021 See more

LordBalvin isn't the only person who wasn't thrilled by the re-release's appearance during last night's show. A quick Twitter search for 'GTA V' turns up dozens of memes bemoaning everything from the eight-year gap between the first release and now to the game's subsequent appearance on multiple different platforms and the fact that GTA 6 is nowhere in sight .

Whether or not you agree that Rockstar is milking GTA 5 for all it's worth, the game's longevity is impressive. Its original release for the Xbox 360 and PS3 means that when the GTA 5 next-gen release date comes around in March, the title will span three console generations. That's a claim that even Skyrim, for all its ports and re-releases, can't make quite yet (at least until Skyrim: Anniversary Edition arrives in November).

No plans to return to Los Santos? Here are some other upcoming PS5 games.