GTA 5: How to buy a house in GTA Online and get yourself on the virtual property ladder

If you're looking for a bit of comfort during your time in the multiplayer world of Los Santos and beyond, you'll want to know how to buy a house in GTA Online so you've got a personal pad to retreat to. This accommodation gives you somewhere to rest, change your clothing, and even take a shower to wash away the stains from your last GTA Online battle, plus most of them provide garage space to store at least a couple of vehicles as well. Depending on how much money you want to spend you can get yourself a shack in the sticks, a house in the hills, or a lavish tower apartment in the heart of the city. Whatever your aspirations for living arrangements are, here's everything you need to know about how to buy a house in GTA Online.

GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Inside Track glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

Buy a house in GTA Online through your phone

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The main method to buy a house in GTA Online is to open up the Eyefind internet browser on your phone, then expand the Money and Services section on the top bar. This gives you access to a number of websites where you can purchase a house or other property. The types of properties available from the different websites are as follows:

Dynasty 8 Real Estate - Garages, Houses, Apartments

- Garages, Houses, Apartments Dynasty 8 Executive - Offices

- Offices Maze Bank Foreclosures - Clubhouses, Bunkers, Hangars, Facilities, Nightclubs, Arcades

Once you've decided on the type of property you want to invest in, go to the appropriate site to browse through the options available. Make your choice and click 'buy', apply any customisation options if available, the hit 'purchase property' to seal the deal. If you're buying a house in GTA Online and already own a similar property, you'll be given the choice of trading in your existing home or adding the new one separately – you can own several houses at once, so it's up to you if you want to expand your housing empire or just focus on one place. With the transaction completed, you can then visit your new home and get yourself nicely settled in.

Buy a house in GTA Online at the property

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The other, somewhat less efficient way to buy a house in GTA Online is to physically go to the property and approach the For Sale sign. This will then make a prompt appear giving you the option to buy the property direct, bypassing any website browsing. There's not really any benefit to doing this method unless you happen to be passing a property you like the look of, but it's always there as an option if you decide to use it.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Gunrunning | GTA Online casino | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: