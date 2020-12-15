GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: When does it go live and what do we know so far?

The GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist is landing today, and it's one of the biggest and most anticipated updates yet in Rockstar's online world of crime. Why? Because for the first time since GTA Online launched way back in 2013, the map is expanding and a new private island is being added, giving players a fresh location to explore after years of pounding the same streets. There's also a whole new heist to plan and execute at this luxury getaway, which we're promised can be tackled entirely solo as well as with a full crew. If you're ready to hustle through the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, then here's everything we know about it so far.

When does the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist go live?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

We know the new heist is launching on December 15, and as of 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am GMT the update patch has now gone live, so if you don't get it automatically then check for an available update on your chosen system. The update file weighs in as follows:

PlayStation: 6.8GB

Xbox: 6.6GB

PC: 9.3GB

What do we know about the new heist so far?

Watch the new trailer for The Cayo Perico Heist.GTA Online's new adventure arrives on December 15th: https://t.co/kXfxWj2SWj pic.twitter.com/DIbvGuWKgcDecember 9, 2020

From the trailer for the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, we know that there's a private island with a bounty to be scored. As well as a bustling nightclub scene, it seems there's a veritable private army guarding the place, so you're going to need to be well prepared if you want to break through the high tech security systems. We see various gadgets during the trailer, including what appears to be a device for cloning and printing 3D items to replace a stolen statue, as well as gunboats and a submarine! We'll have more details about the new heist once we've installed the update, and had time to visit the new island.

