GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist trailer shows off an island, planes, and a submarine

There's a brand new trailer for the Cayo Perico Heist, GTA Online's biggest ever mission.

You can check out the trailer for the new Cayo Perico Heist just above, which doesn't actually go live in GTA Online until next week on December 15. The trailer showcases the enemy forces that players can expect to come up against on the secluded private island in the Heist, as well as the super-powered submarine, which will be available to players as a brand new vehicle through the update.

Spliced together with the new footage of the Cayo Perico Heist are previews of the new Music Locker Nightclub. Earlier this month, Rockstar revealed that GTA Online would be getting a brand new, VIP nightclub called the Music Locker, and that when the new nightclub arrived, all radio stations in GTA Online would be getting an overhaul with added DJ tracks.

Additionally, the Music Locker is going to be a base for real-world DJs to put on shows, including the likes of Moodymann (who you can see briefly in the trailer above). At the time, we didn't know when the Music Locker update would be arriving in GTA Online, and although the trailer for the Cayo Perico Heist certainly points to the Music Locker update launching on December 15, there's only a "coming soon" tag for the music update on Rockstar's press release.

There's certainly a lot to look forward to next week when the new update hits GTA Online. Rockstar previously lauded the new mission as the single biggest Heist mission yet for GTA Online, so it's got a lot to live up to.

For an up-to-date list of the latest changes and improvements to be made by Rockstar Games, head over to our GTA Online patch notes guide for more.