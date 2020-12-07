GTA Online announces a new VIP nightclub and radio station reworks

GTA Online is set to get a brand new nightclub and radio station very soon.

As per the tweet below from Rockstar Games, the brand new Music Locker nightclub will soon be set to open underneath the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. You might have noticed some building works scattered around the casino if you've taken a trip there lately, and this is what the construction workers there have been hard at work on.

Introducing The Music Locker – Los Santos’ newest underground dance club, soon to be open to the public. Featuring opening resident, @moodymann313 with performances from @keinemusik and Palms Trax coming soon. https://t.co/fxJEXtsZb2 pic.twitter.com/AbHzZx3b8vDecember 5, 2020

When the Music Locker opens, it'll be available for everyone to visit in GTA Online, with sets from world-class DJs including the likes of Moodymann, Palms Trax, and more. If you own a Penthouse in The Diamond however, you'll have access to an exclusive VIP area in the nightclub.

Finally, Rockstar reveals that certain radio stations in GTA Online will be getting a bit of a revamp at some point in the future. We don't know too much about the radio station reworks right now, but they'll feature more DJ-themed music in line with the arrival of the Music Locker.

Later this month, GTA Online's "biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet" arrives in the form of the new Cayo Perico Heist. The new Heist is set to debut in just over a week from now on December 15, and pits players against a private island and a militia armed to the teeth.

For a complete list of the latest changes Rockstar has implemented in GTA Online, you can head over to our full GTA Online patch notes guide for an up-to-date list of all the new content and changes.