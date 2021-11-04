GTA 5 is getting new music ahead of promised GTA Online updates

A number of musicians have revealed their involvement in GTA 5, thought to be linked to an upcoming update to GTA Online.

On Twitter, known Rockstar leaker Tez2 pointed players towards an Instagram post from Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Ñejo that confirmed their involvement with the game. A second Instagram post, from Brazilian metal group Vulcano, congratulated Dominican artists Ceky Viciny and Rochy RD on their inclusion in the game.

Both posts make it clear that the artists are attached to GTA 5 rather than the remastered GTA Trilogy or GTA 6 . With no word on any update to the 2013 game itself (unless music rights are about to be expire, in which case new songs could be added to various radio stations) it seems likely that this new music is attached to GTA Online , which receives regular updates and is set to receive more substantial add-ons in 2021 and 2022.

It's not clear, however, whether these new artists are in any way linked to the news that Dr Dre is making music for an upcoming GTA project . Collaborator Snoop Dogg recently revealed that the hip-hop artist was working on something to do with "the new GTA game that's coming out." Whether that's for GTA 6 - not rumoured to be releasing until as late as 2025 amid reports of internal reboots and a "chaotic" development process - GTA Online, or something new entirely remains to be seen, but long-term fans of the artist are likely hoping they won't have to wait for Rockstar's next game to hear his new work.

