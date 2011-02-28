Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Snapshot location guide

Just because a game's a little long in the tooth doesn't mean it's stopped being fun. Come with us as we take a trip through the archives and gather up all the guides, cheatsand FAQs from yesteryear for some of gaming’s all-time greats.
Above: Click for a HUGE version of this map
There are 50 snapshot locations to be found throughout San Fierro. These collectibles only appear while looking through the lens of a camera – to pick one up, zoom in close to the object and take a picture of it. Snagging all 50 nets you over $100,000 in cash and will also spawn the following weapons in the Doherty Garage:
-Micro SMG
-Shotgun
-Sniper Rifle
-Grenades
Snapshot 1: On one of the rungs of the suspension bridge.
Snapshot 2: On the antenna of the ship.
Snapshot 3: Above the submarine.
Snapshot 4: In front of the Pier 69 sign.
Snapshot 5: On top of the rocks in the water.
Snapshot 6: On a rung of the eastern bridge.
Snapshot 7: On top of the eastern bridge, the section closest to San Fierro.
Snapshot 8: Up next to the clock tower.
Snapshot 9: Near the top of the antenna.
Snapshot 10: On the north side of the skyscraper.
Snapshot 11: Near the statue in the air.
Snapshot 12: On the winding path in the mini park.
Snapshot 13: On top of an overpass near a tree.
Snapshot 14: By the Burger Shot sign.
Snapshot 15: In the middle of the Tuff Nuts Donuts sign.
Snapshot 16: On the southern part of the long building’s roof.
Snapshot 17: On the green structure that spans the road.
Snapshot 18: In the statue in the center of the building.
Snapshot 19: Above the eastern mounted turret on the carrier.
Snapshot 20: Above the Xoomer Gas Station sign.
Snapshot 21: This one is on the ground level near the three square buildings. However, to get it to appear, you must first get on top of eastern-most building and position yourself to get a clear shot of the ground near its northwest corner.
Snapshot 22: At the very top of the skyscraper.
Snapshot 23: At the top of the tallest part of the building, east side.
Snapshot 24: At the western end of the corner building.
Snapshot 25: Above the brick tower.