Ghost of Tsushima is coming in 2020, according to this rumour

We're really not going to have any free time to spare in 2020, as a recent rumour suggests that along with Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima is due to be released in 2020. Considering the open world Samurai RPG set in feudal Japan already seems like it's going to be one heck of an experience , it looks like gamers everywhere are going to be pretty much surgically attached to their consoles next year. However gross that may sound, it's not an entirely bad thing. Anyway, PlayStation Lifestyle spotted the release date rumour coming from Jason Schreier, Kotaku's News Editor, who's heard on the grapevine about Ghost of Tsushima's impending release and took to Twitter to share what he knows:

This has gotten a lot of Reddit attention so some clarity: I've heard from three sources that Cyberpunk was aiming for 2019, but belief around the studio was that it was an unrealistic target. I expect first half 2020 or maybe even an E3 announcement of 2019, then a delay to 2020 https://t.co/8QsOatEFfJMay 31, 2019

Based on what I've heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wildMay 31, 2019

Rumours from earlier this year were already circulating about Ghost of Tsushima and when it could be hitting our screens, as a leaked retailer listing suggested an August 30, 2019 release date. If the 2020 release date rumour is true, it sounds like Sucker Punch could have had an internal delay much like The Last of Us Part 2, which has apparently been pushed back due to the Death Stranding release date being November 8, 2019.

Either way, 2020 is going to be wild. With so many AAA RPGs coming out you should prepare yourself for months of secrets, hidden details, and questions to come flooding onto the internet - especially when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, considering the amount of detail CD Projekt Red puts into its games. Similarly Ghost of Tsushima is set to be a thrilling new IP which I don't think any of us are ready for. Just a warning…

