Get The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition for less than half its normal price

The perfect book to help pass the time until Cyberpunk 2077 arrives is now available for just over half of its standard price. The World of Cyberpunk 2077 is an extensively detailed lore book, assembled by Dark Horse with the cooperation of CD Projekt Red to create the ultimate guide to the setting and story surrounding the game. If you're looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077, or you know somebody who is, they're sure to get a lot out of this tome. The sticker price is already extra low, but make sure you hit the coupon button on the listing for extra savings.

While The World of Cyberpunk 2077 is full of details that will enhance your understanding of Night City and places beyond, you don't have to worry about running into spoilers. It's a top-level view rather than a detailed description of what kind of cyber-shenanigans you'll get involved with in your particular version of the main story. It also includes a gorgeous mixture of concept art and screenshots which you'll be glad to go back and savor even after you've got the proper game in your hands.

If you opt for the Deluxe Edition, you'll get a copy of the book with an exclusive Night City map cover, a slipcase highlighting graffiti from Night City, a Johnny Silverhand poster, vehicle postcards, and an even a set of temporary tattoos so you can pick your favorites from the gangs of Night City.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077: $39.99 $22.66 at Amazon with coupon (save $17.33)

Before you start living life in Night City, read about how it came to be and what makes its world tick. This deal drops the total price to just over half the standard MSRP, as long as you remember to hit that coupon button on the listing!

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition: $99.99 $49.33 at Amazon with coupon (save $50.66)

Paying extra for the deluxe edition gets you a special cover design featuring a Night City Map, a slipcase, postcards showing off vehicles, and even temporary tattoos featuring the signs of the game's fictional gangs.

