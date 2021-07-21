Where to find Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom and how to use it

Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations are quite common in the new Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma region, but it's hard to know where to find them if you don’t know what they look like. If you just got yourself a five-star Ayaka (or you’re hoping to get her soon), you need a large stack of this specialty Inazuma plant.

No worries though; farming Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom is quite easy once you get the hang of it. We’ll show you how to find Sakura Bloom in the wild, how to collect it, and where to find the best Sakura Bloom locations.

Genshin Impact 2.0 | Genshin Impact Inazuma region

How to use Sakura Bloom

How to use Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Before we send you off on a Sakura Bloom hunt in Inazuma, you should know that Sakura Bloom is an Ascension Material for Ayaka. This seems to be the only use for Sakura Bloom so far. In other words, players who pull Kamisato Ayaka from the Wish Banner ‘The Heron’s Court’ should start collecting Sakura Bloom as soon as possible, but others need not hurry too much.

Although there’s less reason to collect Sakura Bloom if you’re not trying to get Ayaka, there’s a good chance that future characters will also need Sakura Bloom to Ascend. We may also find other purposes for Sakura Bloom later on.

How to find Sakura Bloom

How to find Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As mentioned before, Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom is an Inazuma specialty. If you need it to Ascend your Ayaka, you have to visit this region. Once there, you’ll occasionally see some pink, glowing things floating around. Look closely to see the little pink Sakura blossoms inside that pink space. If you see one, you’ve found your first Sakura Bloom!

If this description sounds a bit odd, take a look at the picture above. There are two Sakura Bloom locations here; a bigger one right in front of Fischl and a smaller one to her left. The one on the left is the Sakura Bloom’s normal size. If you come close enough, it’ll expand until it reaches the same size as the one on the right.

It can be hard to spot the Sakura Bloom at first, but it’ll get easier once you’ve collected a few of them. Keep in mind that the background color can make it more difficult to see them. They will also shift their color a bit depending on the time of day. As you can see in the picture below, Sakura Bloom at night looks more purple than pink.

How to collect Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact 2.0

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Just finding the Sakura Bloom locations is not enough; you also need to harvest it. If you simply walk towards a Sakura Bloom in Inazuma, nothing will pop up. You have to cast an Electro attack on the Sakura Bloom in order to collect it. After casting the Electro attack, you can pick up the Sakura Bloom as you normally would.

It goes without saying that you need a character with Electro Vision in your party if you’re looking for Sakura Bloom. Any Electro attack will suffice, but some are easier to use than others. The best Sakura Bloom collector is Catalyst-wielder Lisa, as she can use any attack to collect the seeds (no cooldowns!). Other suitable Electro characters for Sakura Bloom hunts are Fischl (not her Elemental Skill; use her Charged Attack instead) or Razor (his Elemental Skill has a very short cooldown time).

Sakura Bloom locations

The Best Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

There are plenty of Sakura Bloom locations to discover, but you don’t need to visit them all. After all, Sakura Bloom is a plant and will respawn. Here are some of the best areas to find lots of Sakura Bloom at once:

Araumi region: the northernmost part of Narukami Island. If you start from the ‘Court of Flowing Sand’ Domain Teleport and then run towards the north, you’ll come across eight Sakura Bloom locations. Grand Narukami Shrine: This is the best place to search for Sakura Bloom; just travel to the Teleport Waypoint and circle around the Shrine. You’ll find about twelve Sakura Bloom in this location. Mt. Yougou, southern peak: If you glide from the Grand Narukami Shrine to the south, it’ll only take you a few seconds to reach this other mountain peak. There are three Sakura Blooms at the top.

Visit these locations frequently to stack up on Sakura Bloom fast, and get your Ayaka to the max level!

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | The best Genshin Impact Eula build | Where to find all Genshin Impact wood types | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers