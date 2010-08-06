Friday Link-A-Mania

There’s a bit of a superhero theme running through our stories today

• ComicBookMovie.com also reports that a Justice League Of America film has been given the green light by Warner Bros. The biggest surprise is the list of Justice League team members, which will consist of Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter. No Batman and no Superman! Hmmm, file under Extreme Rumour for the moment.

• According to Cinemablend.com Marvel has ruined its relationship with Iron Man director Jon Favreau, by interfering too much with Iron Man 2 . According to the site, Iron Man 2 was not the movie Jon Favreau wanted to make. Favreau was the most obvious choice for director of The Avengers , but the rumours are, that he was turned down for being too expensive.

• So season 10 of Smallville is getting closer and with this, word has broken that two more DC Universe characters will appear in the second episode. MTV has discovered that the two in question will be Hawkgirl and the infamous assassin Deadshot. At Comic-Con it was also announced that Booster Gold and the Blue Beetle will also appear, along with Darkseid as the main villain for the year.