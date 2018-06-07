Search between a Playground, Campsite and a Footprint - Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 Challenge

This week's Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Season 4 Week 6 include a treasure map where you have to search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint to find some free Fortnite Battle Stars. Where's that exactly on the Fortnite map? Let me explain.

This is the spot you're heading for on the Fortnite map. The Playground in the 'Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint' description is the little one next to Durrr Burger in Greasy Grove. Jump from the bus as near as you can get to it, and then 'chute to that spot.

As you get closer look for a single tree between the mountain and the corner of Greasy Grove. It should have a little bare brown patch of earth next to it, which is where you'll find the Fortnite Battle Stars.

Fortnite Week 6 Battle Stars location

The Fortnite Battle Stars are right in the centre of the dirt patch and should pop up as you approach. In this picture the mountain is to my back and you can see the burger sign of Durrr Burger in the distance - grab the stars and get the hell out of there before anyone shoots you.