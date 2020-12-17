Fortnite toilets locations: Where to destroy toilets in Fortnite

You might not have given Fortnite toilets much thought in the past, as they're generally just tucked away in bathrooms and occasionally serve as a support plinth for a chest. However, now is their time to shine (in a way) as for the Fortnite Week 3 quests you need to destroy a handful of these unassuming thrones. Although there are Fortnite toilets locations in many places around the island, it doesn't hurt to provide a reminder of what you're looking for and how to find them, so wherever you end up in a Fortnite match you'll be able to smash some without travelling too far. If you're feeling flush (sorry not sorry), then this is where to go to destroy Fortnite toilets and complete this task.

Fortnite Toilets locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're looking for Fortnite toilets locations, then naturally the best place to head is Flush Factory, as this manufacturing plant has reappeared in the southwest corner of the island and is full to bursting with lavatories. Otherwise, most residential buildings will contain a bathroom where Fortnite toilets can be found, though not all of them – it's best not to think for too long about the houses that don't have a bathroom, or what it would be like to live there! Although it's not intended to be an exhaustive list of all Fortnite toilets locations, we've marked a large number of them on the map above, so whichever area you're in you should be able to track some down nearby and destroy them.

