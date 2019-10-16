Fortnite PS4 screen cut off fix: How to resize your display after the Chapter 2 update

We're all very excited for the big changes that have arrived with the launch of Chapter 2, but one new element we haven't been enjoying is the Fortnite PS4 screen cut off that some players are experiencing. You probably noticed that your in-game settings were reverted when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 became playable, meaning you needed to set your controller, party, and privacy options back to your personal preferences, but depending on what type of display you're using to play Fortnite on your PS4 you might also have seen that some of the HUD elements are disappearing off the edge of the screen. If you're looking for a Fortnite PS4 screen cut off fix then we've got some options for you to try out.

How to fix Fortnite PS4 screen cut off

If you're losing parts of your game over the edges of your display, there is a way to fix this Fortnite PS4 screen cut off. Unfortunately you can't do it through the Fortnite settings, as the option to "Set the scale of the HUD" only changes the size of the elements in their existing positions rather than moving them away from the sides of the screen. Instead, you'll need to head to your PS4 settings to initiate the fix.

Hit the PS button to return to your PS4 home screen, then navigate to Settings > Sound and Screen > Display Area Settings. From here, you can tap down on the d-pad to shrink the display area, so reduce it down a little then press X to save the change. Quit Fortnite and restart your PS4 to ensure the new display setting has registered, then load the game again and check if you can now see everything you need on screen. If not, repeat the process and keep shrinking the display area until you're happy with your settings, and you have a fix for the Fortnite PS4 screen cut off.

