Fortnite leak reveals a new LTM that just plays episodes of Punk'd for an hour

A leaked Fortnite LTM will let you do some relaxed in-game socializing while you're doing your real-life social distancing.

The Now Playing limited-time mode was discovered by Fortnite dataminer spedicey1 , who shared their findings on Twitter. According to the game files, the LTM will take over Risky Reels to show "hourly screenings of Punk'd." You'll be able to catch a screening of the show every hour. We don't have a complete picture of how the mode will work, since we only have the details that emerged from the datamine, but it already sounds pretty unique.

new ltm: "Playlist_NowPlaying"title: "Now Playing"desc: "Just want to Risky & Chill? Hang out in Now Playing to catch the hourly screenings of Punk’d. Top of the hour, every hour. "April 8, 2020

Punk'd has taken a few forms over the years, most famously as a celebrity-centric hidden camera prank show hosted by Ashton Kutcher. New streaming service Quibi just brought it back as an exclusive series hosted by Chance the Rapper, so that's probably the one that you'll be able to watch when you drop into Risky Reels. I mean, a sizable portion of Fortnite's player base was born after the original series went off the air in 2007… and I feel ancient now.

According to spedicey1's sleuthing, Now Playing will enable redeploys and vending machines - because what is a drive-in theater without concessions - while disabling fishing, vault loot, vehicles, and bots.

Fortnite is trying all kinds of things with its in-game streaming capabilities, building on the success of the event that showed an exclusive scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker . How long until Fortnite outgrows the cross-promotion and starts debuting its own, virtual-drive-in-exclusive series?