Fortnite Gatherers location: Where to find Gorgers and how to deal damage with a Gatherer's remains

If you haven't encountered Fortnite Gatherers before then don't worry, as they're quite elusive drones. In fact, they are produced by a larger Fortnite Gorger that only spawns in one random location per match, so they're pretty much on a par with supply llamas in terms of their rarity. You'll need to know where to find them if you're working through the Fortnite Week 4 challenges, as they task you to destroy 20 Gatherers and deal 10,000 damage with a Fortnite Gatherer's remains. Thankfully there's a handy trick to sourcing these drones in Fortnite, so follow our guidance and we'll show you how to find the Fortnite Gatherers location, and explain how to deal damage with a Gatherer's remains.

Fortnite Gatherers location

The Fortnite Gatherers location is random for each match, and to find it you'll first need to track down the Fortnite Gorger. This is revealed by a long beam of red light as it spawns down to the island, but this doesn't normally appear until there's a little over 2 minutes left on the countdown timer to the first Storm circle shrinking. Your best bet is to start gliding as soon as you leave the battle bus, then stay hovering in the sky and looking around until you spot the red beam to zero in on. When you see it, set a waypoint if that will help you keep track of where you need to go.

How to destroy Gatherers in Fortnite

Once you know where the Fortnite Gorger is, land nearby and grab some weapons before approaching the flying robot. When you get close, you'll see that it's spawning smaller drones, and these are the Fortnite Gatherers that you need to destroy. Keep moving around and damaging the Gatherers, which don't take many hits to go down, while avoiding the powerful blasts fired by the Gorger. Make sure you don't eliminate the Gorger itself, so you get a steady supply of Gatherers available until you destroy 20 of them.

How to deal damage with a Gatherer's remains in Fortnite

Every time you destroy one of these drones, the Fortnite Gatherer's remains fall to the floor and spark for a few seconds before exploding. If you can get to them during that time and follow the Pickup prompt, you'll grab those remains and use them as a weapon. This fires an unlimited supply of energy beams, which you can then use to work towards dealing the 10,000 damage with a Gatherer's remains for that challenge.

Holding down the trigger will release a charged shot, and although this does more damage it also destroys the Fortnite Gatherer's remains in the process, so it's best to avoid doing this. Damage to Gorgers, Gatherers, Stark Robots, or any other NPCs counts towards this challenge as well as attacking opponents, and if you squad up with other players then the damage you deal with Gatherer's remains will be pooled between you, helping you reach that large total.

