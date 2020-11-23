Fortnite Galactus event coming live on December 1

There's just over one week to go until Galactus arrives in Fortnite Battle Royale on December 1.

Next Tuesday, Galactus will descend into Fortnite for a special live event. There's no clues right now as to what we can expect from the event itself, but the official Fortnite website notes that you'll want to download the latest patch, and make sure you log on at least 60 minutes prior to the event kicking off at 4 p.m. ET.

The Battle Bus is loaded and ready to go. This is our final stand to save all Reality.The Devourer of Worlds arrives 12.1.20 4 PM EThttps://t.co/AGuTlNcu3h pic.twitter.com/ERKfEh4M9SNovember 21, 2020

This event isn't going to take place in the regular Fortnite battle royale game mode, but in a special playlist instead. The official website notes that although the planned start time for the event is 4 p.m. ET on December 1, the special playlist itself is set to go live 30 minutes prior, so there's plenty of time to prepare.

It's sure to be one hell of an event, concluding the Nexus War arc with the fight against Galactus. You might remember that when Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 kicked off what feels like a thousand years ago, Galactus was teased as the incoming big bad of the event, one that Marvel heroes and regular Fortnite characters alike would have to deal with at some point.

After the recent additions of Venom, Blade, and Ghost Rider, the Marvel content for Fortnite looks to be coming to a head next week. This doesn't spell the end of the crossover content between the two franchises however, as Epic Games' Donald Mustard recently commented that there are plans for "many, many, many years" of collaborations between Fortnite and Marvel.

This live event around Galactus could be the perfect opportunity to trial the Houseparty chat feature for Fortnite. Last week, Epic Games revealed that it was teaming up with Houseparty to introduce video chat for Fortnite, and you'll need to download the Houseparty app on your phone to take advantage of the new feature.

If you still need to wrap up any seasonal challenges before Galactus arrives, you can head over to our list of Fortnite challenges for help.