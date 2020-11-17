Venom is the next Marvel-themed addition to Fortnite

It seems as though Spider-Man villain Venom is on the cusp of being added to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Below, you can check out the cryptic teaser tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter account, teasing Venom's forthcoming addition to the battle royale game. For those who aren't familiar with the Marvel character, Venom is the antithesis of Spider-Man, a superpowered villain with similar abilities to Peter Parker.

Most recently, Venom was portrayed by Tom Hardy in the Ruben Fleischer movie surrounding the villain. Before that, the character was seen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, with his human counterpart Eddy Brock being played by Topher Grace. Venom hasn't appeared in any recent Spider-Man games, but the character was teased in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game.

On the Fortnite side of things, Venom is just the latest in a very long line of Marvel characters to be added to Epic's battle royale game. Thanos marked the debut of Marvel characters in Fortnite back in 2018, and Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4: Nexus War introduced an entire slate of Marvel characters, including a Marvel-themed battle pass, earlier this year.

You can be pretty sure Venom won't be the last Marvel-themed addition to Fortnite. Back in October, Epic Games worldwide creative director Donald Mustard said that the plans between the two companies would last for "many, many, many years" yet.

For a list of the latest changes to hit Epic's game, and how they change the game at large, check out our full Fortnite patch notes guide for more.