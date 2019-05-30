How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 74, found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

It's time for a fresh addition to the Fortnite Fortbytes, and the clue we're given for Fortnite Fortbyte 74 is that it's found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast. If you were playing a couple of weeks ago then you couldn't have missed the crossover for the launch of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum , which not only introduced the Continental Hotel to Neo Tilted but also added a new building in the desert biome - John Wick's house.

When it comes to assassins in the Fortnite, there's none more famous than Mr Wick right now, so get started on this treasure hunt by heading to the location marked on the Fortnite map below:

As you head directly east from Paradise Palms, you should see John Wick's house in the area where a farm previously stood. Once inside, it's not immediately obvious how to get down to the basement, as the only visible stairs lead upwards, but if you go to the north end of the main corridor and open the door on your left you'll locate the basement entrance. At the bottom of the stairs, between the desk and the double wardrobe, sits a filing cabinet which you can bash open to reveal the hidden Fortnite Fortbyte 74. Pocket the microchip and you'll have ticked another off your list.

By this point, you're right at the edge of the map so you'll have quite a distance to cover to make it back to the circle. We'd recommend looking around for nearby vehicles or perhaps a launch pad so you can get right back into the action and avoid being caught by the storm. Good luck! With another collectible taken care of, remember to visit our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide, for regular updates on where each microchip can be found.

Fortnite tips | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges | Fortnite Utopia Challenges | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite Party Assist | Fortnite ping system | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Season 10